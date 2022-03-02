Boy, isn't this a list you hope the city you live in isn't on, huh?

Sometimes, things just don't work out. It can be as simple as that. Maybe infidelity plays a key, but perhaps you've just drifted apart. Whatever the reason, some cities in New York State seem to have a little bit of a track record it seems for divorce. But how can that be? Well, simple, divorce rates are higher there.

Does New York In General Have A High Divorce Rate?

Broken gold wedding band zimmytws loading...

The answer is no. Out of the 50 states in the United States, New York comes in with the 7th lowest divorce rate in the country according to US News. Pretty impressive given the population and variety of social issues that are inherent to the Empire State. One thing that doesn't change, is the fact that divorce still happens.

How Many People In NY Are Divorced?

Bride and groom figurines standing on two separated slices of wedding cake Jeffrey Hamilton loading...

The total population that lives inside New York State is 19,450,000 as of 2019. Of the near 20 million people, roughly 782,000 of them are in fact divorced. That means about 4.5 percent of people in the Empire State have not only married, but become divorced through time too. Now sure that number may not seem all that high, but in comparison. The state with the highest divorce rate in the country has about 10%, while far off at 4.5%, it isn't all that far off.

What State Has The Highest Divorce Rate?

Canva Canva loading...

But back to New York, which cities have the highest divorce rate? Keep scrolling to find out.

The 9 Cities In NY You're Most Likely To Get Divorced In

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Items That Almost All Weddings Should Have Wedding season is approaching, although some of the weddings that are happening, probably just got put together at the last minute, due to the now loosened restrictions. DJs, photographers, venus, and pretty much all wedding vendors have been extremely excited to hear the news. Now, let's be honest, I think there are going to be some people still a little nervous about taking off their masks, and I'm sure there are going to be some venus that is still gonna require it until New York State decides to follow the CDC guidelines. Before your big day arrives, there are some things you should make sure these items are on point.



LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes