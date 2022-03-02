Think That Snow Squall CNY Just Recently Had Was Bad? Check Out This One From Lake Champlain

We are no rookies in Central New York to constant changes in weather. Snow squalls are not uncommon either for us, but they do look cool in a time lapsed video.

It was just a weekend or two ago in Central New York that we saw a pretty mean snow squall sweep its way across the region. As with any snow squall, it took what were normal conditions on a winter Saturday down to a screeching halt for an hour or two. Traffic on the thruway went from normal speed, down to 30 miles per hour. Wouldn't it be cool to see a time lapsed video showing the sheer power of one of these weather events?

While there was no video that surfaced of the one in Central New York, just this past weekend a massive snow squall did roll into a town just off the New York State Border, Burlington, Vermont. Being right on Lake Champlain, Burlington is also no rookie when it comes to a squall. But man, the video below sure does look impressive and had to have made everything on that day a touch bit tricky.

The day already looked dreary and disgusting in the sky, only seconds into this time lapsed video can you start to see nothing. Through the massive amounts of wind and whiteout conditions, the edge of the town on Lake Champlain just disappeared.

While what we had was certainly bad, is it possible that this one right off the New York State border topped it?

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.

Winter Storm Landon Just a Typical Winter Day in CNY Forecasters may be calling Winter Storm Landon the biggest of the season but Central New Yorkers are calling it another typical winter day.