A home on Dudley Ave. in Utica was peppered with bullets and now Utica Police are trying to figure out who did it and why.

The incident happened overnight, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers responding to the multifamily home at 1645 Dudley Ave. say it was hit at least four times by gunfire, and that one projectile was found inside a residence. There were several people inside the apartment unit where the bullets were concentrated, police said, however no one was injured. Police are working to determine if the unit was specifically targeted, and why.

The UPD's Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about who fired the shots is asked to call 315-223-3533, or tips an be anonymously submitted through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477.

It's the latest in a rash of unsolved shots fired incidents in the city. In an incident police continue to investigate in East Utica, a home on the 1100 block of Bleeker Street was struck with projectiles. Investigating officers would locate more than a dozen spent shell casings nearby. That incident also occurred on the same night an occupied vehicle parked in a driveway on Steuben Street was struck by gunfire in a separate shots fired event.

---About Police GIVE Units:

GIVE supports 20 police departments, district attorneys' offices, probation departments, and sheriffs' offices in 17 counties: Albany, Broome, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Monroe, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Rensselaer, Rockland, Schenectady, Suffolk, Ulster, and Westchester. GIVE units strategically work to reduce gun violence and gun related homicides through hot-spot policing, focused deterrence, street outreach, and crime prevention through environmental design.

