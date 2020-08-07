Drive-Through Food and Milk Giveaway Tuesday 8-11

Eight thousand gallons of milk and 85,000 lbs of food will be given away to those in need.

The drive-through food and milk giveaway will take place at the New York State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, starting at 11 am No registration or paperwork is required.

Many families are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and finding it hard to put food on the table. Over 8,000 gallons of milk and 85,000 lbs of food, including produce, meat, and other dairy products will be given away.

Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and 20 lbs of food, while supplies last. You're asked to stay in your car while opening your trunk or back window for a hands-free transfer. Walk-ups are not allowed.

Syracuse.com says the upcoming event is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The dairy association helped provide milk and organize the event, along with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice, the fairgrounds, and other community organizations.

For those in the Utica and Rome area, food sources are available at the following locations:

Rescue Mission of Utica Food Pantry

STATUS: OPEN

Address: 201 Rutger Street, Utica, NY 13501

Hours: Mon, Thur, & Fri 9am-11am & 1pm-3pm

Phone: 315-735-1645

Website: https://uticamission.org/programs/food-services/

Hope House Soup Kitchen

STATUS: OPEN

Address: 112 South Street, Utica, NY 13501

Hours: Now Serving 1 Meal/Day; Mon-Fri 12pm-1pm

Website: http://hopehouseutica.org/

Comments:

Holy Family - Vernon Fresh Foods

Next Scheduled Distribution: Thur 8/27 @ 3pm

Address: 4343 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY 13476

Gillmore Village - Utica MFP

Next Scheduled Distribution: Thur 8/6 @ 4 pm

Address: 929 Hillcrest Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Registration Required? No

Martin Luther King Jr Elem Sch

Address: 211 Square St Utica, NY 13501

Start Date: 7/5/2020, 8:00 pm

End Date: 8/20/2020, 8:00 pm

Days Open: Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri

Hours: 11:00AM-02:00PM

West Leyden/Boonville UMC

Next Scheduled Distribution: Thur 8/27 @ 4pm

Distribution Type: Mobile Food Pantry

Address: 202 Main St, Boonville, NY 13309

Registration Required? No