Drive-Through Food and Milk Giveaway Tuesday 8-11
Eight thousand gallons of milk and 85,000 lbs of food will be given away to those in need.
The drive-through food and milk giveaway will take place at the New York State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, starting at 11 am No registration or paperwork is required.
Many families are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and finding it hard to put food on the table. Over 8,000 gallons of milk and 85,000 lbs of food, including produce, meat, and other dairy products will be given away.
Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and 20 lbs of food, while supplies last. You're asked to stay in your car while opening your trunk or back window for a hands-free transfer. Walk-ups are not allowed.
Syracuse.com says the upcoming event is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The dairy association helped provide milk and organize the event, along with Dairy Farmers of America, Renzi Foodservice, the fairgrounds, and other community organizations.
For those in the Utica and Rome area, food sources are available at the following locations:
Rescue Mission of Utica Food Pantry
STATUS: OPEN
Address: 201 Rutger Street, Utica, NY 13501
Hours: Mon, Thur, & Fri 9am-11am & 1pm-3pm
Phone: 315-735-1645
Website: https://uticamission.org/programs/food-services/
Hope House Soup Kitchen
STATUS: OPEN
Address: 112 South Street, Utica, NY 13501
Hours: Now Serving 1 Meal/Day; Mon-Fri 12pm-1pm
Website: http://hopehouseutica.org/
Comments:
Holy Family - Vernon Fresh Foods
Next Scheduled Distribution: Thur 8/27 @ 3pm
Address: 4343 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY 13476
Gillmore Village - Utica MFP
Next Scheduled Distribution: Thur 8/6 @ 4 pm
Address: 929 Hillcrest Ave, Utica, NY 13502
Registration Required? No
Martin Luther King Jr Elem Sch
Address: 211 Square St Utica, NY 13501
Start Date: 7/5/2020, 8:00 pm
End Date: 8/20/2020, 8:00 pm
Days Open: Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri
Hours: 11:00AM-02:00PM
West Leyden/Boonville UMC
Next Scheduled Distribution: Thur 8/27 @ 4pm
Distribution Type: Mobile Food Pantry
Address: 202 Main St, Boonville, NY 13309
Registration Required? No