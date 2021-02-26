Food Truck Wars: Syracuse vs Rochester At NYS Fairgrounds

Here's something fun to look forward to, the Food Truck Wars at the New York State Fairgrounds!

The Syracuse Food Truck Association has announced a new date for the “Food Truck Wars for Charity.” Over 40+ food trucks from the Syracuse Food Truck Association and Rochester’s Best Food Trucks will gather for a friendly competition to benefit local charities, including the Food Bank of CNY at the NYS Fairgrounds.

The food truck fight is Saturday, May 15th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at The Great New York State Fair. Your $5 ticket gets you access to tons of food trucks at Chevy court serving up low-cost samples of their best fare ($3-$5). Enjoy live music, celebrity judges, craft beer, craft vendors, kids zone, games with proceeds benefiting multiple charities, including the Food Bank of Central New York and Clear Path for Veterans.

***Food Truck lineup is subject to change***

Syracuse Food Trucks:

Big Awesome BBQ

The Bite Box

Papa Gallo Taco Truck

Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn & Popcorn Factory

The Chef & The Sea

Byblos Street Grill

Cue-Dogs

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

PB&J's Lunch Box

The Birdsong Cafe

Wolf's Patio Pizza & Pasta

Carvel DeWitt

Skippy's Ice Cream

Galloway's BBQ and Catering

Glazed & Confused Syracuse

Dinosaur BBQ

Cafe Jarosz

Oompa Loompyas

That's What's Up

Tonzi's Catering Company

Rochester Food Trucks:

J&S Fried Dough

Sweet Sammie Jane's Pastry Shop

Bay Vista Taqueria - Webster, NY

Chef's Catering

Eat Greek

Rustic Taco Bar

Meat the Press - Rochester, NY

The Meatball Truck Co.

Wraps on Wheels

Roll'n Deep ROC

Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza Catering

Smoothies Plus

Roc City Sammich

Cheesed and Confused

Kona Ice of Genesee Valley

Rob's Kabobs

Macarollin'

Interested in being a craft/artisan vendor? Apply at foodtruckwars.net!

