Food Truck Wars: Syracuse vs Rochester At NYS Fairgrounds
Here's something fun to look forward to, the Food Truck Wars at the New York State Fairgrounds!
The Syracuse Food Truck Association has announced a new date for the “Food Truck Wars for Charity.” Over 40+ food trucks from the Syracuse Food Truck Association and Rochester’s Best Food Trucks will gather for a friendly competition to benefit local charities, including the Food Bank of CNY at the NYS Fairgrounds.
The food truck fight is Saturday, May 15th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at The Great New York State Fair. Your $5 ticket gets you access to tons of food trucks at Chevy court serving up low-cost samples of their best fare ($3-$5). Enjoy live music, celebrity judges, craft beer, craft vendors, kids zone, games with proceeds benefiting multiple charities, including the Food Bank of Central New York and Clear Path for Veterans.
***Food Truck lineup is subject to change***
Syracuse Food Trucks:
Big Awesome BBQ
The Bite Box
Papa Gallo Taco Truck
Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn & Popcorn Factory
The Chef & The Sea
Byblos Street Grill
Cue-Dogs
Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
PB&J's Lunch Box
The Birdsong Cafe
Wolf's Patio Pizza & Pasta
Carvel DeWitt
Skippy's Ice Cream
Galloway's BBQ and Catering
Glazed & Confused Syracuse
Dinosaur BBQ
Cafe Jarosz
Oompa Loompyas
That's What's Up
Tonzi's Catering Company
Rochester Food Trucks:
J&S Fried Dough
Sweet Sammie Jane's Pastry Shop
Bay Vista Taqueria - Webster, NY
Chef's Catering
Eat Greek
Rustic Taco Bar
Meat the Press - Rochester, NY
The Meatball Truck Co.
Wraps on Wheels
Roll'n Deep ROC
Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza Catering
Smoothies Plus
Roc City Sammich
Cheesed and Confused
Kona Ice of Genesee Valley
Rob's Kabobs
Macarollin'
Interested in being a craft/artisan vendor? Apply at foodtruckwars.net!