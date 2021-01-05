Utica/Rome Teachers: Get Free Goodies at McDonald’s This Week

Utica/Rome area McDonald's locations are celebrating teachers this week by offering free coffee and baked goods.

Through January 15th, teachers can stop into any local McDonald's location to get any sized coffee and a treat from their new line of baked goods, including their apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and blueberry muffins, for free.

What do you need do to redeem the free items? Just show your school ID at the register. It's that easy.

"This new initiative shares McDonald's expression of gratitude and underscores our commitment to the education community as teachers manage an unusual school year," a statement from the chain reads.

"Teachers are working harder than ever and over-extending themselves to navigate an unfolding landscape brought by the pandemic. Throughout the pandemic local McDonald's have been committed to finding ways to continue being good neighbors and supporting its communities. Today, McDonald's would like to say "thank you" with this small expression of our immense gratitude for their contributions to educating one student at a time."

The company said the promotion "continues its focus to help the communities we serve continue to recover since the COVID-19 pandemic began."

Earlier last year, McDonald's offered free meals for those fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.

