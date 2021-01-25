Utica Food Giveaway Includes Chicken, Fish and More

The Johnson Park Center has another drive-thru food giveaway. See the schedule and location here.

A tractor-trailer full of food will be available to the community Monday and Tuesday, January 25th and 26th. Food items may include chicken, fish, eggs, cheese, fresh produce, fresh fruit, rice, pasta, cereal, canned items such as soup, beans, etc.

The Johnson Park Center helps those struggling to feed themselves and their family with food giveaways - rain, snow, or shine, and everyone's invited to participate.

Starting on the corner of Arthur and West Streets, cars/vehicles will line up at the registration station where JPC Intake Persons, wearing face masks, will assist you with completing the Intake Form. They will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Then you will drive up to each Food station, where volunteers will put the food in your car/vehicle.

For those without a car, the Walkers Food Giveaway Rain-Snow or Shine on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, is from 3 pm to 6 pm at JPC Food Pantry 1404 West Street, Utica, New York 13501

Free Food Giveaway:

Drive-Thru on Mon, Jan 25, 2021, from 2 pm to 7 pm

Walkers on Tue, Jan 26, 2021, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Food insecurity is defined as the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of a lack of money and other resources. Food-insecure individuals include more than 37 million (11.5%) adults and over 11 million children in 2018. Today the numbers are higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These events are possible thanks to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund created by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the Mohawk's United Way as a single community-wide fund. The Johnson Park Center (JPC) received grant awards to provide food to the community. With the generous support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY) and donors, JPC will be having a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC Sites Rain or Shine.

If you have any questions or need additional information, the best way to contact Rev. Ursula Meier, JPC COO & Media Coordinator, is by email:

revmeier@johnsonparkcenter.or

Or call the JPC Office 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at (315) 734-9608

