A brand-new 'fare' of sorts will hit the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse this fall as state officials have announced details for the International Taste Festival.

The event 'aims to expose' you to the 'best aspects of the many nations of the Earth in an entertaining way,' the New York State Fair website detailed, more specifically, the food. It's set for Friday November 12, through Sunday November 14. Admission is half-priced if bought in advance, $5, or $10 at the door. Kids ten and under are free. Parking is free.

You'll be able sample Foods of the Americas, Asian Creations, Pan African Cuisine, Tastes of Europe and Middle Eastern Treats, officials say. Guests will have the ability to buy $2 sample-sized items, along regular-sized offerings. Additionally, the cultures that surround these diverse food samplings will be highlighted with special performances. They include a Vietnamese dance group, Irish dancers, Middle Eastern performers, Pan-African drumming and a celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights, according to fair officials.

And, if you're looking to burn off any extra pounds you acquired at The Great New York State Fair in August, the International Taste Festival features a 5k and 10k run. The Taste Fest 5k/10k is set for Saturday morning, with start times of 10:00AM for the 10k and 10:30AM for the 5k.

If you're planning to participate, sign up early. Right now, it's $32.50 for the 5k and $40.00 for the 10k, but 'prices will increase' at 11:59PM on June 30.

