Food Truck Wars: Syracuse VS Rochester Set For September 2021
In February, it was announced the Food Truck Wars would be held at the New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:00AM to 8:00PM, but it was then canceled. We're glad to see it's been re-scheduled for later this year.
The Syracuse Food Truck Association announced a new date for the “Food Truck Wars for Charity.” Over 40+ food trucks from the Syracuse Food Truck Association and Rochester’s Best Food Trucks will gather for a friendly competition to benefit local charities, including the Food Bank of CNY at the NYS Fairgrounds.
The food truck fight is Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11AM – 7PM at The Great New York State Fair. Your $5 ticket gets you access to tons of food trucks at Chevy Court, serving up low-cost samples of their best food ($3-$5). Enjoy live music, celebrity judges, craft beer, craft vendors, kids zone, games with proceeds benefiting multiple charities, including the Food Bank of Central New York and Clear Path for Veterans.
Here's the list of the original participating food trucks for the canceled event in May. The new September 25, 2021 date may affect the food and entertainment line-up. Check the Syracuse Food Truck Association page on Facebook for updates.
***Food Truck line-up is subject to change***
Syracuse Food Trucks:
- Big Awesome BBQ
- The Bite Box
- Papa Gallo Taco Truck
- Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn & Popcorn Factory
- The Chef & The Sea
- Byblos Street Grill
- Cue-Dogs
- Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
- PB&J's Lunch Box
- The Birdsong Café
- Wolf's Patio Pizza & Pasta
- Carvel DeWitt
- Skippy's Ice Cream
- Galloway's BBQ and Catering
- Glazed & Confused Syracuse
- Dinosaur BBQ
- Café Jarosz
- Oompa Loompyas
- That's What's Up
- Tonzi's Catering Company
Rochester Food Trucks:
- J&S Fried Dough
- Sweet Sammie Jane's Pastry Shop
- Bay Vista Taqueria - Webster, NY
- Chef's Catering
- Eat Greek
- Rustic Taco Bar
- Meat the Press - Rochester, NY
- The Meatball Truck Co.
- Wraps on Wheels
- Roll'n Deep ROC
- Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza Catering
- Smoothies Plus
- Roc City Sammich
- Cheesed and Confused
- Kona Ice of Genesee Valley
- Rob's Kabobs
- Macarollin'
Interested in being a craft/artisan vendor? Apply at foodtruckwars.net.
The New York State Fairgrounds will follow the latest New York State COVID-19 guidelines which can be found at https://forward.ny.gov.
"We are dedicated to providing an exceptional experience, which begins by ensuring the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors, promoters, vendors and employees. Event guidelines are subject to change without notice to protect the safety of our guests." [NYS Fair]
LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America