Food Truck Wars: Syracuse VS Rochester Set For September 2021

In February, it was announced the Food Truck Wars would be held at the New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:00AM to 8:00PM, but it was then canceled. We're glad to see it's been re-scheduled for later this year.

The Syracuse Food Truck Association announced a new date for the “Food Truck Wars for Charity.” Over 40+ food trucks from the Syracuse Food Truck Association and Rochester’s Best Food Trucks will gather for a friendly competition to benefit local charities, including the Food Bank of CNY at the NYS Fairgrounds.

Get our free mobile app

The food truck fight is Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11AM – 7PM at The Great New York State Fair. Your $5 ticket gets you access to tons of food trucks at Chevy Court, serving up low-cost samples of their best food ($3-$5). Enjoy live music, celebrity judges, craft beer, craft vendors, kids zone, games with proceeds benefiting multiple charities, including the Food Bank of Central New York and Clear Path for Veterans.

Here's the list of the original participating food trucks for the canceled event in May. The new September 25, 2021 date may affect the food and entertainment line-up. Check the Syracuse Food Truck Association page on Facebook for updates.

***Food Truck line-up is subject to change***

Syracuse Food Trucks:

Big Awesome BBQ

The Bite Box

Papa Gallo Taco Truck

Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn & Popcorn Factory

The Chef & The Sea

Byblos Street Grill

Cue-Dogs

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

PB&J's Lunch Box

The Birdsong Café

Wolf's Patio Pizza & Pasta

Carvel DeWitt

Skippy's Ice Cream

Galloway's BBQ and Catering

Glazed & Confused Syracuse

Dinosaur BBQ

Café Jarosz

Oompa Loompyas

That's What's Up

Tonzi's Catering Company

Rochester Food Trucks:

J&S Fried Dough

Sweet Sammie Jane's Pastry Shop

Bay Vista Taqueria - Webster, NY

Chef's Catering

Eat Greek

Rustic Taco Bar

Meat the Press - Rochester, NY

The Meatball Truck Co.

Wraps on Wheels

Roll'n Deep ROC

Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza Catering

Smoothies Plus

Roc City Sammich

Cheesed and Confused

Kona Ice of Genesee Valley

Rob's Kabobs

Macarollin'

Interested in being a craft/artisan vendor? Apply at foodtruckwars.net.

The New York State Fairgrounds will follow the latest New York State COVID-19 guidelines which can be found at https://forward.ny.gov.

"We are dedicated to providing an exceptional experience, which begins by ensuring the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors, promoters, vendors and employees. Event guidelines are subject to change without notice to protect the safety of our guests." [NYS Fair]