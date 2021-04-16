Free Take And Bake Meal Box Serves 5 – Get Yours In Utica

The United Way of the Mohawk Valley is getting ready to distribute 1,600 Mediterranean-themed meal boxes in Utica. Here's how to claim yours.

Inspiration for the event comes from meal kits like Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, and Sunbasket. The meal delivery service provides meal kits with all the ingredients you need for the recipe. We recently told you about a new local version out of Rome called The Balanced Chef who is opening a new storefront and features freshly prepared, nutritious meals that are dietitian-approved.

United Way of the Mohawk Valley has taken this concept and partnered with the City of Utica, Community Development Block Grant CV – CARES Act, Casa Imports, Karam Produce, Sovena to make the meal kits available for free.

The food box will be a Mediterranean dish and includes fresh produce, quality proteins, and specialty items, such as fresh-made hummus, tabbouleh, and Syrian bread from Karam's Middle East Bakery.

Struggling City of Utica residents can sign-up now to reserve their meal box that will feed a family of 5. Just text UTICAFOOD to 898211 or visit unitedwaymv.org/uticafood. The giveaway is April 25, 2021. After you reserve your box, you'll receive your pick-up location, one for drivers and another for walkers.

These unique meal boxes not only include ingredients to prepare 5 meals but comes with step-by-step recipe cards creating a fun family experience as they cook together.

Volunteers are needed to pack the meal boxes, and on distribution day, set up, check-in, box handout, and more. Click on United Way’s Volunteers United to participate.