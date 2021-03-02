March Food Giveaway And Pantry Schedule With The Johnson Park Center In Utica
The Johnson Park Center is making a positive change in Central New York by helping those struggling to feed themselves and their family with food giveaways - rain, snow, or shine, and everyone's invited to participate.
The March 2021 Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours Rain, Snow, or Shine (Exception No Food Truck Delivered due to Inclement Weather) :
Food Pantry Regular Operation (FPRO) Walkers:
· Monday, March 1, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, March 2, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Monday, March 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, March 16, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Monday, March 29, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, March 30, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Drive-Thru Food Giveaway:
· Monday, March 8, from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm
· Monday, March 22, from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm
Food Giveaway For Walkers:
· Tuesday, March 9, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, March 23, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
There was no food truck delivery due to inclement weather, but when it does make it to Utica, here's what's you can expect:
- 10 LB Chicken leg quarters
- Assorted sausages
- Bread
- Cereal
- Yogurt
- Butter
- Mashed Potatoes
- Cooking sauce
- Chips
- Canned items
Everyone is welcome as the JPC Food Pantry is not limited by territory or a boundary area.
We are the designated Food Pantry open in the late afternoon & evening hours. Therefore, you can live in Utica. Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and all other surrounding areas. No ID is required. [JPC]
The JPC Food Pantry is located at 1404 West Street, Utica, NY 13501.
50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist