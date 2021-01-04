The Johnson Park Center has released their January 2021 food giveaway schedule, and this month you can expect some extras!

The Johnson Park Center Facebook page says extra food will be given out on 1/4/2021 and 1/5/2021 and include turkey breast, cheddar cheese, butter, eggs, dry goods box, cereal, juice, and canned items.

The Johnson Park Center helps those who are struggling to feed themselves and their family with food giveaways - rain, snow, or shine, and everyone's invited to participate. The giveaway takes place at 1404 West Street in Utica NY at the Food Pantry location. The JPC Food Pantry Regular Operation (FPRO) hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Walk-Up:

Mon, Jan 4, 2021, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Tue, Jan 5, 2021, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Mon, Jan 11, 2021, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Tue, Jan 12, 2021, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Tue, Jan 19, 2021, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Free Food Giveaway:

Drive-Thru on Mon, Jan 25, 2021, from 2 pm to 7 pm

Walkers on Tue, Jan 26, 2021, from 3 pm to 6 pm

Food insecurity is defined as the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of a lack of money and other resources. Food-insecure individuals included more than 37 million (11.5%) adults and over 11 million children in 2018. Today the numbers are higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These events are possible thanks to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund created by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the Mohawk's United Way as a single community-wide fund. The Johnson Park Center (JPC) received grant awards to provide food to the community. With the generous support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY) and donors, JPC will be having a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC Sites Rain or Shine.

If you have any questions or need additional information, the best way to contact Rev. Ursula Meier, JPC COO & Media Coordinator, is by email:

revmeier@johnsonparkcenter.or

Or call the JPC Office 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at (315) 734-9608