Help Stewart’s Name Their New Cold Brew Ice Cream

If you live in any part of Upstate New York, you're going to want in on this.

Everyone loves a quick stop at your favorite Stewart's location. Whether it be for gas, ice cream or coffee. But if we're being honest, we're usually always going for coffee or ice cream.

Well, Stewart's needs a little help in the coffee/ice cream department. If you enjoy cold brew coffee and ice cream then here's some good news: Stewart's has created a new cold brew ice cream.

The ice cream consists of a cold brew base and coffee cookie dough and cold brew flakes.

Here's where you come in. They need a name for their new creation. So put your thinking cap on and get to naming.

Wouldn't it be great to say that you named the new Stewart's ice cream flavor? We're thinking JOLT might be a good one. Let us know what you think!