Syracuse Restaurant Named One of the Best in the World

You know how people say the smallest restaurants are some of the best? CNN recently named a ten-table central New York restaurant one of the best in the world.

EthioEritrea is an Ethiopian restaurant in Syracuse that was recently highlighted as one of CNN's 20 best new restaurants in the world.

Che[f] Tesfahiwot Okube is from Eritrea, but spent seven years in an Ethiopian refugee camp, where he was able to hone his cooking skills in a cafe.

Okube's restaurant now features a variety of dishes, from traditional soft sourdough injera and braised greens to red lentil and chickpea stew.

You can stop by and try the highly-acclaimed food seven days a week on State Street. EthioEritrea is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

CNN also highlighted new restaurants in London, South Africa, and Bangkok, along with others. Check out the full list here.