Firefighting Family Needs Help After Fire In Their Own Home

A family of firefighters find themselves without a place to live after a fire in their own home.

On Tuesday February 4th Sauquoit Fire Chief Bill Farley and his sons, Corey and Billy, did something they never thought they'd have to do......fight a fire in their own home. The blaze broke out just before midnight at the house on Campbell Road, in the town of Paris.

Luckily, the damage is repairable but the family that's been helping the community for a combined 60 years, needs help themselves. "They will not ask for a handout but they deserve our help," says the boy's mom Brenda Clark. "They have saved many lives and homes without blinking an eye."

The Farley's have all been firefighters since birth. "It's been a family thing passed down," says Brenda. A GoFundMe has been set up to help get the firefighting family get back on their feet.

"Let us take it from here for a little while," says Brenda.

