$20 All-In Tickets For ‘Classic Hits – Rock’ Concerts In Upstate
National Concert Week is May 1 - 7, and Live Nation celebrates big time with 'all in $20 tickets' for tons of summer concerts across upstate.
Discount tickets on NCW.LiveNation.com are available for one week only. T-Mobile customers will be able to buy presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 30 at 5 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale at noon EST Wednesday, May 1.
Over 600 artists are participating in this concert extravaganza. Although we don’t have exact dates, we do have some of the artists participating.
- 3 Doors Down + Collective Soul
- Bon Jovi
- Bryan Adams
- Bush + Stone Temple Pilots + The Cult
- Chicago + REO Speedwagon
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
- Godsmack + Shinedown
- Hall & Oates + Train
- Heart
- Imagine Dragons
- Janet Jackson
- Kevin Hart
- Kid Rock
- Lindsey Stirling + Evanescence
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Peter Frampton
- Poison + Cheap Trick
- Rod Stewart + Cyndi Lauper
- Santana
- Shania Twain
- Steely Dan + The Doobie Brothers
- Styx + Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- The Who
- Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
- Train & Goo Goo Dolls
- Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
Live Nation's $20 all in tickets will be honored at select concerts in Syracuse at the amphitheater, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Times Union Center in Albany, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and more on a first come first serve basis.