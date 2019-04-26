$20 All-In Tickets For ‘Classic Hits – Rock’ Concerts In Upstate

National Concert Week is May 1 - 7, and Live Nation celebrates big time with 'all in $20 tickets' for tons of summer concerts across upstate.

Discount tickets on NCW.LiveNation.com are available for one week only. T-Mobile customers will be able to buy presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 30 at 5 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale at noon EST Wednesday, May 1.

Over 600 artists are participating in this concert extravaganza. Although we don’t have exact dates, we do have some of the artists participating.

3 Doors Down + Collective Soul

Bon Jovi

Bryan Adams

Bush + Stone Temple Pilots + The Cult

Chicago + REO Speedwagon

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Godsmack + Shinedown

Hall & Oates + Train

Heart

Imagine Dragons

Janet Jackson

Kevin Hart

Kid Rock

Lindsey Stirling + Evanescence

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Ozzy Osbourne

Peter Frampton

Poison + Cheap Trick

Rod Stewart + Cyndi Lauper

Santana

Shania Twain

Steely Dan + The Doobie Brothers

Styx + Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Who

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Live Nation's $20 all in tickets will be honored at select concerts in Syracuse at the amphitheater, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Times Union Center in Albany, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and more on a first come first serve basis.