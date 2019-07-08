Discounted New York State Fair Tickets On Sale Now

Advance tickets for The Great New York State Fair are on sale now, saving you money if you buy now versus paying at the gate.

Starting today, you can purchase tickets to the fair for $6 - $4 less than the gate price of $10. But, before you click over to purchase tickets, make sure you check out all the "special" days when entry to the fair is ALREADY discounted.

"During the State Fair, regular daily admission tickets are $10 every day except on Opening Day, August 21 and Labor Day, September 2 when admission is just $1, and both Thursdays, August 22 or 29 when admission is $3. Tickets are available at any State Fair gate when you arrive.

Children 12 and under are admitted free every day of the State Fair. Seniors 60 and over are admitted free Monday, August 26 through Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Students 18 and under are admitted free on Friday, August 30, 2019. To learn more about other 2019 Special Fair Days, click here."

The other special days include College Student Day, Armed Forces Day, and others - so check before you go!

Tickets can be purchased online, at Price Chopper and Wegman's grocery stores, or a host of other retailers.