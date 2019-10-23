‘WomenHuntFishNY’ Photo Contest Winners – WOW

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the winners of the angling segment of the WomenHuntFishNY photo contest, and they're amazing.

With over 4,000 photo entries the DEC staff must have had a difficult time choosing 14 winners and runners-up. Commissioner Seggos said:

"These images cast light on the Empire State's fantastic fishing opportunities and the excitement enjoyed by those who pursue the sport. Our hope is that this contest encourages even more women and girls to try their luck and cast a line."

The winning photos taken in New York State will be featured in DEC's print and electronic publications, including the DEC's website and The Conservationist magazine.

Great job ladies!

Freshwater Fishing (Inland) winner: Crystal Shore (Oneida Lake)

DEC

Runner-up: Michelle Muir

DEC

Freshwater Fishing (Great Lakes) winner: Rachael Bush (Orwell Creek)

DEC

Runner-up: Dana Paciello (Lake Ontario)

DEC

Saltwater fishing winner: Angela Bryanne De Jesus (East River)

DEC

Runner-up: Samantha Moses (Cold Spring Harbor)

DEC

Ice Fishing winner: Courtney Bly (Silver Lake)

DEC

Runner-up: Jennifer Pelletier (Lake George)

DEC

Youth Fishing winner: Lydia Houck (Lake George)

DEC

Runner-up: L. Murphy

DEC

Multi-Generational winner: Stacy Hollenbeck (Sandy Creek)

DEC

Runner-up: Christielee Bower

DEC

Action Shot winner: Brianna Cook (West Canada Creek)

DEC

Runner-up: Sarah Eilers (Lincoln Pond)

DEC

Anglers, hunters, and trappers are encouraged to share their photos with DEC at any time of year. All submissions will become the property of DEC to be used in promotion and outreach efforts. Please send photos to: wildlife@dec.ny.gov.