‘WomenHuntFishNY’ Photo Contest Winners – WOW
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the winners of the angling segment of the WomenHuntFishNY photo contest, and they're amazing.
With over 4,000 photo entries the DEC staff must have had a difficult time choosing 14 winners and runners-up. Commissioner Seggos said:
"These images cast light on the Empire State's fantastic fishing opportunities and the excitement enjoyed by those who pursue the sport. Our hope is that this contest encourages even more women and girls to try their luck and cast a line."
The winning photos taken in New York State will be featured in DEC's print and electronic publications, including the DEC's website and The Conservationist magazine.
Great job ladies!
Freshwater Fishing (Inland) winner: Crystal Shore (Oneida Lake)
Runner-up: Michelle Muir
Freshwater Fishing (Great Lakes) winner: Rachael Bush (Orwell Creek)
Runner-up: Dana Paciello (Lake Ontario)
Saltwater fishing winner: Angela Bryanne De Jesus (East River)
Runner-up: Samantha Moses (Cold Spring Harbor)
Ice Fishing winner: Courtney Bly (Silver Lake)
Runner-up: Jennifer Pelletier (Lake George)
Youth Fishing winner: Lydia Houck (Lake George)
Runner-up: L. Murphy
Multi-Generational winner: Stacy Hollenbeck (Sandy Creek)
Runner-up: Christielee Bower
Action Shot winner: Brianna Cook (West Canada Creek)
Runner-up: Sarah Eilers (Lincoln Pond)
Anglers, hunters, and trappers are encouraged to share their photos with DEC at any time of year. All submissions will become the property of DEC to be used in promotion and outreach efforts. Please send photos to: wildlife@dec.ny.gov.