XFL Releases It’s 2020 Schedule

The XFL season is now Mapped out for us. The 2020 XFL schedule has been released and if you're like me you can start planning if and when you're going to any games at MetLife stadium, home of the New York Guardians.

The regular season will be ten weeks beginning on Saturday, February 8th one week after Super Bowl 54 in Miami and the regular season will conclude Sunday, April 12th. The playoffs will have the top two teams from the East facing off Saturday April 18th and the top two teams from the West playing each other on Sunday April 19th. The winners will play Sunday, April 26th for the XFL Championship.

Sadly Albany Empire star Malachi Jones' Seattle Dragons do not come to New York this year but the Guardians do play the Dragons in Seattle on Sunday, March 22nd and the game is scheduled to air on ABC.

To see the full XFL Schedule click HERE.