Is Adam Gase One And Done As Jets Head Coach?

The verdict is still out on Jets Head Coach Adam Gase. I know he’s had a lot of injuries and quarterback Sam Darnold missed a few games, but his team looked unprepared on Monday. Yes, it was against the New England Patriots, and they have the best defense in the NFL, but still Gase was badly outcoached. And he’s supposed to be an offensive guru. If the Jets don’t put it together the rest of the way, it wouldn’t shock me if the Jets pulled the plug after one season.