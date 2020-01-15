Clinton Man In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash

A Clinton man is in critical condition this morning following an afternoon motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

New Hartford Police say 22-year-old Andrew Maxam lost control of his motorcycle on Route 5 near Wilbur Road.

As a result Maxam struck the center guide rail and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Maxam was transported from the scene by Mercy Flight helicopter to SUNY Upstate in Syracuse where he is now listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.