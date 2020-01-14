Almost Queen Playes Saranac This Summer

Listen up lovies! Saranac has announced its first concert of Summer 2020, and it's a good one!

Almost Queen takes the stage at Saranac (Corner of Varick & Court Street) on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 7 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th at 10 am for $30.00, day of $35.00.

We last saw them rocking the Stanley in December. They have a busy schedule and must be excited to play Las Vegas on Valentine's Day.

Almost Queen is the most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience. [Almost Queen]

Who's going with me?