Bed Bugs Still Biting in Central New York

The bed bugs are still biting in central New York. Orkin released it's annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities and there's three places in the Empire State.

Syracuse is the only place in central New York with a bed bug problem. The city fell 6 spots to #39. New York City remains at #6. Buffalo continues to drop down the list. After falling to 21 last year, the city now sits at 24.

#6 New York

#24 Buffalo, NY (-3)

#39 Syracuse (-6)

“While bed bugs have not been found to transmit any diseases to humans, they can be an elusive threat to households,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. “They are excellent hitchhikers, and they reproduce quickly which make it nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs. Sanitation has nothing to do with where you’ll find them.”

Bed bugs spread quickly. Females can deposit one to five eggs a day and may lay 200 to 500 eggs in their lifetime. Under normal room temperatures and with an adequate food supply, they can live for more than 300 days, often making treatment challenging.

“The key to preventing a bed bug infestation is early detection,” Hartzer said. “When one or more bed bugs enter a space, we call it an introduction. During an introduction, bed bugs probably haven’t started reproducing yet, but they could soon. Vigilance is key to stopping bed bugs before infestation levels.”

Signs of a bed bug include small black spots in mattress seams, bed frames and furniture.

At Home Tips To Prevent Bed Bugs:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs. Check places where bed bugs hide, including mattress tags and seams, behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.

Decrease clutter to make it easier to spot bed bugs.

Inspect your residence regularly—when you move-in, after a trip, when a service worker visits or after guests stay overnight.

Examine all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside.

Wash and dry your bed linens often, using the hottest temperature allowed.

When travelling, remember to check for bed bugs before you S.L.E.E.P.

*Survey the room for small black or brown spots. "A flashlight or even your mobile phone’s screen is helpful to spotting bed bug activity on furniture, linens, and most importantly, your mattress."

*Lift and look for hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, furniture, behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

*Elevate luggage off the floor, away from the bed and wall. The safest spot is on a counter or in the bathroom.

*Evaluate your luggage when you repack and again when you get home.

*Place clothes in the dryer on high heat for at least 15 minutes after you get home.