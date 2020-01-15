10 Cool Ice Bars to Chill At This Winter in New York

When winter chills you to the bone, make the most of it at one of several Ice Bars. Here's 10 cool 'Ice Bars' you can chill at this season in New York.

Glacier Ice Bar in Lake George

The Glacier Ice Bar at the Sagamore Resort in Lake George features 18,000 pounds ice and will be open January 24-25 and January 31-February 1.

Fire & Ice in Clayton

The Fire & Ice Celebration at Harbor Hotel in Clayton features 25,000 pounds of ice carved into functional bars and gorgeous sculptures, martini ice luges and fire pits. There's complimentary wine tasting and a portion of the proceeds benefit a local charity. Fireworks end each evening February 6-8.

Polar Ice Bar in Lake George

The Polar Ice Bar at Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George is open February 7th & 8th. Enjoy ice sculptures, winter fun, live music, and fireside drinks.

Bellini's Ice Bar in Latham

Bellini's in Latham opens their ice bar January 29 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM and January 30 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM with proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Enjoy live music, specially crafted drinks and s'mores by the fire pit.

Forest Ice Bar in Lake George

The Forest Ice Bar at the Holiday Inn in Lake George is open this year January 24 & 25 and January 31 & February 1. The front fire pit area will be transformed into a winter wonderland with live music every night.

Bailey's Ice Bar in Saratoga Springs

Bailey's Ice Bar in Saratoga Srpings features specialty drinks, ice shot glasses, an ice luge, fire pits to keep you warm and live music February 14th and 15th.

Fire & Ice Bar in Round Lake

The Fire & Ice Bar at the Mill in Round Lake features ice shuffle board, ice corn hole, fire pits, hot chocolate cocktails and ice shot glasses. It opens January 31st and will be open every Friday and Saturday for the first three weekends in February. The Ice Bar will open at 5 o’clock on Fridays and 2 o’clock on Saturdays.

Funky Ice Fest in Lake George

The Funky Ice Fest at the Adirondack Brewery in Lake George returns January 24th & 25th, and January 31st & February 1st. Explore the new Frozen Forest, complete with critters, howling at the full moon during the opening weekend.

Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel

Bundle up and step into a winter wonderland of over 25,000 pounds of ice carved into ice sculptures and martini ice luges at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel. End the night with fireworks January 30, 31 & February 1, 2020.

Lake George Beach Club Ice Bar

Test your skills on the ice luge or two ice pong tables at the Lake George Beach Club Ice Bar every Saturday and Sunday from February 1st through 23rd. There's live music every weekend too.