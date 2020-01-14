Watch Out For Freezing Rain Tonight (1-14) In CNY

The National Weather Service is calling for slippery travel in CNY tonight.

Use caution if you're out on the roads tonight as a mix of wet snow or sleet could change over to freezing rain as the temperatures drop below 32 degrees in CNY

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida

Spotty freezing drizzle is possible tonight over Oneida County, especially over eastern sections. [NWS]

A storm moving along the north end of the Great Lakes will pull rain showers across our region this afternoon into tonight. Enough cool air exists in the boundary layer to support a mix of wet snow or sleet along the leading edge of the precipitation, especially near the Western Catskills. Temperatures will peak in the 40s today and drop into the lower or middle 30s tonight.

After the front exits the forecast area tonight, patchy freezing drizzle will be possible over our far northeastern forecast area.

Extended Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing drizzle between 1am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain and snow likely before 1am, then rain likely between 1am and 4am, then rain and snow likely after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 10am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday: Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Snow. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Snow showers. High near 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

M.L.King Day: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.