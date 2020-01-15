New York Coyote Hunt Pays $2000 Top Prize

It's as controversial as politics and religion, but it's continuing for the 13th year. The Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs' annual Coyote Hunt in New York's Sullivan County continues this February and they're expecting more than 700 hunters to participate.

Animal Right's Activists have convinced other groups to cancel similar hunts by signing petitions. But anyone who lives in an area where the coyote population has exploded can share stories of pets and farm animals attacked and killed the menacing animals.

Reducing the population is the goal behind the annual hunt covers all counties in New York and six counties in Pennsylvania. The Sportsmen's Club offers an $85 bounty on any coyote taken on February 7, 8, and 9. They also offer a top prize of $2,000 for the heaviest coyote taken over the period and other incentives.

$2000 Grand Prize to the hunter with the heaviest coyote weighed in for the 3-day hunt.

$500 Second Place to the second heaviest coyote weighed in for the 3-day hunt.

$250 Third Place to the third heaviest coyote weighed in for the 3-day hunt.

$200 Daily Prize for the heaviest coyote weighed in on each of the 3-day hunt.

$100 Extra Prize to a Youth (12-15 years old) for the heaviest coyote of the 3-day hunt.

$100 Extra Prize to a Female Hunter for the heaviest coyote of the 3-day hunt.

The animals can be shot or trapped, but it must be on those 3 specific days. There is a $35 registration fee covering all 3 days, plus dinner on Sunday, February 9. Weigh-in and dinner will be held at the White Sulphur Springs Fire House, on Route 52 White Sulphur Springs, NY. The deadline for entry is January 24, afterwards, the price is 40 bucks with a deadline of 7 P.M.February 5, mailed entries must be postmarked February 1. Official rules and registration forms can be found online or you can call Jack Danchak 845-482-4987.