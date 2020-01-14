Find A New Home In Utica Yoda Does

Star Wars has made a huge comeback and anyone who's anyone is going to see all of the latest films. The iconic character of Yoda has found a new home in Utica.

If you are driving down French Road near Chanatry's you may notice the new graffiti.

WIBX 'First News with Keeler in the Morning' regular caller, Wayne, submitted photos he took of the artwork.

The little green Star Wars guy appears to have been painted by someone with the tag, "FOSTER." While graffiti is an illegal activity, you have to admit that this is pretty good!