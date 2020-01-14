Thieves Roll Off with Central New York Residents’ Tires

Yes, tires are expensive, especially when it comes to snow tires. But going around central New York stealing them right off people's parked cars in the middle of the night? So not cool.

That's what happened over the weekend in Onondaga County. The Sheriff's Office shared information on their Facebook page, writing that residents in Liverpool and Clay-area apartment complexes reported stolen rims and tires. Their cars had simply been left on blocks in the parking lots.

Some people just have nothing better to do. If you have any information about the thefts, please call the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office tip line at 315-435-3051, and if you see something suspicious, call 911.