Portrait Innovations Photo Studio Chain Closes

Portrait Innovations, based in North Carolina, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017. The business had over 100 locations at the time of its bankruptcy filing. Now, the chain has gone off the grid.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The chain has two locations here in Central New York: one in New Hartford in the Orchard plaza, the other is in Fairmount Fair plaza in Camillus.

According to New York Upstate, the Fairmount location was not open during regular business hours and calls were not picked up. We traveled to the New Hartford location to discover the same.

The company's website appears to have shut down in recent days and its Facebook page has also been taken down.