This is the Most Impressive Griswold Christmas Display Ever

"Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere, leave you for dead?"

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is one of my favorite movies of all time. Not just a Christmas movie, but any movie. It's also the movie that my wife and I saw on our first date December 19th, 1989. So, obviously, it holds a near and dear place in my heart.

When I heard that the most impressive Christmas Vacation themed Christmas lights display was only about 4 hours away from the Captial Region I had to start planning my trip. This display includes an animatronic Cousin Eddie draining his RV’s septic tank with a beer in hand and Clark hanging onto the house for dear life after falling off his ladder while rigging up the lights, a 1989 Ford Taurus station wagon complete with a Christmas tree strapped to the roo and there is even a Chicago Police car on the front lawn.

The Harbaughs’ display has continued to gain national attention so much that the original Clark, played by Chevy Chase, and Ellen, played by Beverly D’Angelo, sent him a video shout out this year. How cool is that?

The display will shine on every night until January 1 I plan on making the trip very soon to 503 Legends Court, Mickleton, NJ 08056.

Last year the Harbaugh family filled Cousin Eddie's RV over 5 times with almost 9000 toys for the Toys for Tots holiday toy drive and this year they are planning on donating even more.