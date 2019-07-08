Central New York Kohl’s Stores Taking Your Amazon Returns

Love shopping online, but hate the hassle of returns? Then this is for you: Kohl's is accepting Amazon returns...and you don't even need the box.

Kohl's had announced the plans to accept Amazon returns at all their stores earlier this year. Amazon returns are accepted at all Kohl's stores - including those in Central New York. There are Kohl's stores in New Hartford, Fayetteville, and Liverpool, as well as other locations in the region.

There's an upside for Kohl's: stores that piloted the Amazon return program saw an increase in sales, likely due to the increase in foot traffic.

Have a return? Here’s the five-step process:

Start your return with Amazon’s Online Return Center. Choose the 'Kohl’s Drop-off' option. Amazon emails you a QR code. Bring the items you’re returning to your Kohl’s store and show them the QR code. Kohl’s will pack, label and ship your return for FREE.

[h/t USAToday.com]