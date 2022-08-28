It’s almost here. We’ve had a little bit of practice during the preseason, but on Monday night, September 19th, it. Is. ON - and that means it’s time to start prepping for the tailgate.

Buffalo Bills fans are hands-down the best tailgaters in the NFL. Our epic tailgating skills have been featured on lists, TV specials, and articles worldwide.

Whether you’re a veteran season ticket holder or jumping on the Bills bandwagon for the very first time (hey - the more the merrier!), the essentials for a great tailgate remain the same. You need stuff that will keep your body warm and your beer cold. You’ll need a good speaker to blast the “Shout” song. You’ll need to make sure your phone is charged so you can call your buddies and tell them where your setup is to grab a burger. But you’d better get what you need quickly because the Bills home opener will be here before you know it.

Some of these things are practical, and some of this stuff is just pure fun - and all of them can be shipped in plenty of time before it’s time to load up the car for the first big tailgate of the season.

Here are 10 things to upgrade your Bills tailgate game this season that you can order right from Amazon.

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

This heavy-duty collapsible cart will help you lug all of your gear without taking up even more room in your vehicle.

$101.99

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

What good is the amazing tailgate playlist you worked so hard on if no one can hear it? This speaker has powerful sound in a compact size.

$99.95

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

Ladies, we all know when nature calls, it’s the worst of the worst - and those port-a-potties are not the, uh, cleanest, we'll say. Make your life so much easier when you’ve gotta go with one of these convenient contraptions (just please, for the love of all that is holy - wash and sanitize it afterward).

$5.99

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

Be prepared for those freezing playoff games with a heated vest to wear under your coat. It even comes with its own battery pack so it will always stay charged.

$79.99

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

Start your very own season-long cornhole tournament with this weather-proof cornhole set.

$18.99

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

A koozie? A beer bong? Why not both? Two birds, one hard seltzer can.

$29.99

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

This portable car charger for your phone will make sure your phone stays at full power, no matter which brand of phone you have.

$16.98

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

The cooler of all coolers, Yeti is undisputably the best of the best. Admittingly it’s a little pricey, but it will last for years, has wheels for easy transportation, and will be sure to keep your drinks and food fresh and chilled.

$400.00

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

After stocking up at Federal Meats, use this to whip up the ultimate tailgate feast.

$124.18

Amazon/Canva Amazon/Canva loading...

You’d better order a few of these. I think you know why.

$37.99