Hey Alexa, Thank My Driver!

I must admit that I don't use Amazon much, in fact, the next time will be the first time. I'm obviously in the minority because Amazon recently hit a major package milestone with 15 billion Amazon packages delivered...just in the US alone.

They opened their digital doors in 1994 and it looks like they won't be slowing down anytime soon. Just look out your window and there's a good chance you'll see an Amazon vehicle near your place...if it's not in front of your house.

In fact, our Amazon drivers have become part of the community. They put in a lot of hours and it can be a thankless job...until now. Amazon has joined with Alexa to give you a chance to say "thanks."

Alexa, Thank My Driver

You can simply say "Alexa, thank my driver" on any Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa or Amazon Shopping mobile App. When you do, the driver that brought you the most recent package will be notified of your appreciation.

As an added bonus, every thank-you they get from you, the driver will get an additional $5. The Amazon delivery drivers bring smiles to our faces practically every day and especially during the holidays.

To find more and to get your questions answered about the "Alexa, thank my driver" promotion, go here. By the way, if you want to thank your Amazon driver the "traditional" way, you could always hand them an envelope when they are handing you a package.

