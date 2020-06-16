19 Plus Locations Now Open For In-Store Shopping In CNY

Are you craving some retail therapy? Many stores are open in CNY for in-store shopping.

Many stores are opening their doors to shoppers with restrictions. COVID-19 has changed everything, so we're sure you know you will need to wear a mask, and fitting rooms will remain closed until further notice.

Consumer Square has announced more stores are open for in-store shopping:

T.J.Maxx

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond

Carter's

Five Below

GameStop New Hartford

Michaels Stores

Old Navy New Hartford Consumer Square

Shoe Dept

Best Buy

America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

Now open at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford:

Macy's

JC Penny

Home Goods

Boscov's

Target

Dick's Sporting Goods

Now Open In The Orchard Plaza:

Kohl's

Loft opens Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Former K-Mart Plaza:

At Home

Big Lots!

According to the Reopening New York Plan, malls; specifically, any common indoor portions of retail shopping malls with 100,000 or more square feet of retail space available for lease must remain closed to the public; however, any stores without their own external entrance(s) may operate via curbside pickup in Phase 1 and 2 providing purchased items to customers at or near the general mall entrance and any stores with their own external entrance(s) separate from the general mall entrance (e.g. strip malls, anchor tenants), may open for curbside and in-store pickup in Phase 1 and all in-store retail activities in Phase 2.

Most restaurants and bars are open with restrictions like 50% reduced indoor occupancy, employees wearing masks outdoor seating 6 ft. apart or the use of physical barriers between tables.

Who did we miss? Let us know, and we'll gladly add to the list.