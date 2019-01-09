Local Stores With The Best Return Policies

Did you get something that doesn't fit, or you just don't like this Christmas? Here is a list of local stores that will give a full refund on used and opened items.

Herb Philipson's

HerbPhilipsons.com says items purchased at "Herb" Philipson's stores or online may be returned or exchanged in store at any “Herb” Philipson’s location or by mail if purchased online. All returns and exchanges must be completed within 30 days of purchase with your sales receipt or packing slip. Returns and exchanges must be new and in original, undamaged packaging and contain all accessories, warranties, and manuals.

Bath & Body Works

Their website says, "If at any time you’re not completely satisfied with the quality of our products, you may return them to any of our Bath & Body Works stores."

If you don't have your receipt, they will still take back your item, but will only give you the lowest selling price in exchange.

Bed Bath & Beyond

If you have your receipt, you can return anything - used or unused - for a full refund anytime after you bought it.

No receipt? No worries, they will search their system to find your information and at the very least give you a refund minus 20% of the price.

Full refunds or exchanges with gift receipts

CVS Pharmacies

CVS does not accept returns on most items, but they do offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on beauty products. If you're not happy with their beauty products, you can return them opened or unopened for a 100% full refund as long as you have your receipt.

Kohl's

Kohl's has a "Hassle free, no questions asked guarantee."

All items, new or used, can be returned with no questions asked.

There is no time limit on returns and if your purchase was made with a Kohl's card, no receipt is needed within 12 months.

Non-receipt returns will still be honored, but with store credit or exchanges only.

Apple Store

Ok so we have to travel to Syracuse or Albany for this one, but it is pretty important to be able to take advantage of this policy if you have issues with your Apple electronics.

Anything bought directly from the Apple Store can be returned used within 14 days of purchase. This is basically a chance to test drive Apple products.

{Items not available for return include: Opened software, Electronic Software Downloads, Apple Store Gift Cards, Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets), and Apple Print Products.}

Now you know where to find the best return policies in the Utica/Rome area. Happy Shopping!