Central New York could see record heat this week, and a heat index that could reach as high as 100 in urban valleys like Utica.

The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The high temperatures combined with increasing humidity could drive the heat index into triple digits by the end of the week. The Heat Index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.

Record highs for July 9th and 10th were set in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2018, it reached 92 in the Mohawk Valley, and in 2019, thermometers hit 94. The current forecast predicts a high of 95 for Thursday, July 9th.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday through Sunday:

"Heat and humidity will be on the increase throughout the week. Heat

index values Wednesday through Friday afternoons have the potential

to get well into the 90s and perhaps around 100 degrees Thursday and

Friday afternoons in urban valleys."

When it's really hot, the National Weather Service recommends you take the following steps to stay cool: