Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For CNY

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for CNY along with the Excessive Heat Warning.

This watch is in effect for all counties through 10PM Friday July 19th:

Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Erie; Genesee; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Niagara; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Wyoming"

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour. The size of the watch can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather.