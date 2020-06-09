Here Comes the Heat, Triple Digits Possible in Central New York

Here comes the heat with triple digits possible in central New York.

Hot and humid conditions may climb above 95 degrees and possibly as high as 100 degrees in some areas of Oneida, Madison and Chenango counties, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory may be issued.

Isolated severe thunderstorms with gusty winds will also be possible Wednesday with more numerous storms likely Wednesday night.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.