The Excessive Heat Watch is now a Warning for near records temperatures in central New York.

The National Weather Service upgrade the Watch to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, in effect from 12pm Friday, July19th to 8pm Saturday, July 20th.

Friday the heat index could reach 105, Saturday it'll feel like 110. Will that break a record in central New York? It'll be close.

The record is 112.3 in Syracuse on July 21, 2011.

Photo by Noaa.gov

Stay cool. If you don't have AC, there are several cooling stations in central New York and state parks are staying open later during the heat wave.