You’ll Definitely Need Layers Visiting New York’s Coldest City

When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there is no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest.

But while they all may feel the same in the middle of February, there can be only one. The website Stacker crunched the numbers supplied by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to find which city in New York is the most frigid:

Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on 30-year average temperatures and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city. Cities are ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities.

I have to admit, New York's coldest is not one I'd guess if I only had, oh, I don't know, five guesses. (If I had 10 guesses, maybe):

BINGHAMTON

Canva Canva loading...

Binghamton ranked the #1 coldest city in New York, and #28 nationally:

- Average temperature, 2018-2022: 47.2°F

- Average daily maximum: 55.4°F

- Average daily minimum: 39°F

You have to tip your fur-lined cap to the Southern Tier city of Binghamton, beating out other glacial New York contenders such as Syracuse (which may not be the coldest, but still gets the most snow, annually.)

When people aren't freezing their butts off in Binghamton, they're riding carousels: Binghamton is known as the Carousel Capital of the World.

Canva Canva loading...

Ten Top Snow Tubing Places in Upstate New York Back in the day, the closest we came to snow tubing was hopping on a bent and dinged silver metal "saucer" and then throwing ourselves hurtling down a snowy (and rocky) hill. It was fun, but....ouch!

Today's snow tubers have it made. Groomed snow lanes and conveyor lifts to catch a ride back to the top of the hill. And no rocks! All of this has made snow tubing in Upstate New York one of the fastest-growing winter activities for families of all ages.

While keeping in mind that almost every ski resort in the state now offers snow tubing, here are ten you really should check out.

So, throw that old saucer away and head for the snow tube trails! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York! This list shows the Top Ten Snowiest Communities in New York State. Some of the numbers these places put up are incredible! The regions stick mainly to the perennially snowiest places we are familiar with such as the North Country, Adirondacks, Western New York, and the Tug Hill Plateau.

There are several online places that list the "snowiest places in New York State." Surprisingly, they all have different rankings and all use different data. So we decided to use the New York State Ski Blog as our source. Thousands of skiers rely on this site for accurate weather conditions around the state. So we did too.

FYI...since the winter of 2022 is definitely not over these statistics are for last year. We have no doubt that the rankings will change next year. I mean, have you seen the photos coming out of western New York recently? WOW! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio