You’ll Definitely Need Layers Visiting New York’s Coldest City
When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there is no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest.
But while they all may feel the same in the middle of February, there can be only one. The website Stacker crunched the numbers supplied by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to find which city in New York is the most frigid:
Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on 30-year average temperatures and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city. Cities are ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities.
I have to admit, New York's coldest is not one I'd guess if I only had, oh, I don't know, five guesses. (If I had 10 guesses, maybe):
BINGHAMTON
Binghamton ranked the #1 coldest city in New York, and #28 nationally:
- Average temperature, 2018-2022: 47.2°F
- Average daily maximum: 55.4°F
- Average daily minimum: 39°F
You have to tip your fur-lined cap to the Southern Tier city of Binghamton, beating out other glacial New York contenders such as Syracuse (which may not be the coldest, but still gets the most snow, annually.)
When people aren't freezing their butts off in Binghamton, they're riding carousels: Binghamton is known as the Carousel Capital of the World.
