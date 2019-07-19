Know the Signs of Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion

Whether you work construction, on a farm, landscaping or just spend time exerting yourself in the summer heat, you need to avoid heat stroke. Here's signs of heat stroke and the difference from heat exhaustion.

When it's hot and humid, it's difficult for your body to stay cool. If you get hot too fast, or your body loses fluid or salt through dehydration or sweating, you could have a heat related illness. Watch for these signs...

Heat Stroke Symptoms

Hot, dry, red skin

Rapid pulse

High body temperature ≥ 105°

Loss of alertness

Confusion

Unconsciousness or coma

Rapid and shallow breathing

If you or someone you know suffers a heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Cool down immediately in a cool place, cool bath or in AC. You can also place ice on wrists, ankles, armpits, or wrap up in a cool, wet sheet.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms

Heavy sweating

Fainting

Vomiting

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Weakness

If you or someone you know has heat exhaustion, which can quickly lead to heat stroke, move into a cool place. Loosen clothes and apply cool, wet cloths to neck, face and arms. Sip water slowly.