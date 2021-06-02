What’s The Forecast Looking Like in Central New York? Scorching, Humid, and Boiling HOT

Get that air conditioner in the window if you haven't already, and be prepared to sweat in places where you didn't think sweating was possible. It's going to be HOT in Central New York.

According to Syracuse.com, after experiencing temperatures in the 70s this past week, high temperatures will leap into the upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend and into next week.

Sunday will likely be the first of several days to see some readings reach 90 degrees or higher. A strong upper level ridge will settle into the area along with surface high pressure. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs ranging from the mid 80s to lower 90s.

The NWS says we'll see temperatures almost 20 degrees higher than what we saw over Memorial Days weekend, possibly even more. Gross. And guess what? Not only will it be hot temperature wise, it will also be humid too. Yippy.

More of the same is expected for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and hot and humid weather. Highs are currently expected to be in the mid 80s to lower 90s both days along with dew points in the 60s. Enough instability may be in place for a few pop up showers or thunderstorms each day, but the majority of the time will likely be dry.

Here's the forecast for this weekend and into next week as it stands right now in Central New York:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Lucky us. The Farmer's Almanac predicted a hotter than normal Summer with with the hottest periods in mid- to late July, and early August. It looks like we won't get a break from the heat until sometime in mid-August.

If you have to be outdoors, drink plenty of fluids and try to stay out of the sun. Stay in an air-conditioned room if possible and check up on relatives and neighbors. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

