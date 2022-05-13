New Yorkers Can Expect To Pay More For Electricity This Summer
We're starting to approach that time of year when it is HOT. Luckily during that time, air conditioners exist to be your best friends. The downside: electricity costs.
Experts are saying that for the summer of 2022, New Yorkers can expect a 12 percent rate increase this summer. That's according to the state Public Service Commission, via Syracuse.com.
“Overall, the Statewide average residential full-service commodity rate is expected to be about 12 percent higher than last summer,” according to a statement from the PSC on Thursday.
Ah. Great.
We all know heat is hard on us. It makes it difficult to work, decreases our productivity, and even sleep doesn't bring relief. And if you live or work in a small room that warms up much quicker and where air circulation is significantly worse than in large spaces, the hot season becomes a real challenge to survive.
Maybe you have an air conditioner in your home but you only want to use it when it is to unbearably hot. Here's some tips to cool a small room without an air conditioner from Evapolar:
12 Best Tips for Cooling a Small Room Without AC
- Close the Curtains During the Day, and Use Dark Ones
- Open Windows and Interior Doors at Night
- Place Ice or Cool Water in Front of a Fan
- Adjust Your Ceiling Fan According to the Season
- Sleep Low
- Let the Night Air in
- Upgrade All of Your Incandescent, Fluorescent, and Other Light Bulbs to LED
- Buy a Cooling Mattress, Pillows, and Sheets
- Use the Egyptian Method
- Drink More Cool Water
- Take a Cool or Contrast Shower
- Cool Off Your Pulse Points
However, if you are looking to use your AC, just prepare for your bill to be higher this summer.