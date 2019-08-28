Bon Jovi Elect to Reveal Politically Themed Title for New Album

Jon Bon Jovi has announced the title of the group’s next album. The band’s 15th LP will be titled Bon Jovi: 2020.

According to Variety, Bon Jovi broke the news on board the Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise on Tuesday night. During their show on the Norwegian Pearl’s Stardust Theater, the New Jersey native told the crowd, “It’s an election year, so why not. I couldn’t do any worse.”

Bon Jovi: 2020 will be the follow-up to 2016’s This House is Not For Sale, which dealt with personal matters, which are now behind the band. Jon added, “Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

The album title is a nod to our current divisive political culture. The effort will explore more “socially conscious” themes including songs about veterans and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas. “I’m very happy with it, Bon Jovi said. “It’s a different record.” The effort will be released sometime next year.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers performed two shows on the cruise from Barcelona to the island of Mallorca. Bad weather prevented Bon Jovi from playing the main outdoor stage, so they were forced to play in a smaller theater on board.

During the shows Bon Jovi opened up with Q&A sessions. One fan asked the rocker which songs he wished he had written. He told the crowd U2’s “Pride (In The Name of Love),” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer” and every Beatles song.

Back in April of 2018, Howard Stern inducted Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, Jon Bon Jovi received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Bon Jovi will kick off their South American tour in Recife, Brazil on Sept. 22. See all their tour dates here.