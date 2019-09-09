Bob Dylan Announces Fall 2019 U.S. Tour

Bob Dylan will play his first U.S. dates of 2019 this fall.

He's spent part of the year touring Europe but just announced 28 shows across the U.S.

Dylan will launch the shows on Oct. 11 at the UC Irvine Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif., and wrap it all up at the Met in Philadelphia on Nov. 21. Tickets for the dates up to and including Nov. 2 in Muncie, Ind., go on sale Sept. 13; the remaining concerts will become available on Sept. 20.

You can see all the dates below and check Dylan's website for complete information.

Much of the Dylan news in 2019 has centered on a pair of projects commemorating his famous but shambolic Rolling Thunder Revue. In early June, a 14-CD set containing five full shows and rehearsals from that mid-'70s trek arrived on record store shelves. A few days later, a Martin Scorsese-directed documentary about the tour was released on Netflix.

Dylan closed out his European dates in July with a pair of co-headlining shows with his old friend Neil Young. The last of those evenings, at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Ireland, featured the two performing a duet on the Carter Family hymn "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," the first time they'd shared a stage since a 1994 date at New York's Roseland Ballroom. The two previously performed the song in San Francisco in 1975.

Bob Dylan Fall 2019 U.S. Tour

Oct. 11 – Irvine, California @ UC Irvine Bren Events Center

Oct. 12 – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 14 – Palo Alto, California @ Stanford University — Frost Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – Denver, Colorado @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 19 – Lincoln, Nebraska @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 20 – Kansas City, Missouri @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Oct. 22 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Stifel Theatre

Oct. 23 – Ames, Iowa @ Iowa State University – C.Y. Stephens Auditorium

Oct. 24 – Mankato, Minnesota @ Mankato Civic Center

Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 27 – Bloomington, Indiana @ Indiana University – Auditorium

Oct. 29 – Normal, Illinois @ Illinois State University – Braden Auditorium

Oct. 30 – Chicago, Illinois @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Nov. 1 – South Bend, Indiana @ Morris Performing Arts Center

Nov. 2 – Muncie, Indiana @ Ball State University – Emens Auditorium

Nov. 4 – Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio State University – Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 5 – East Lansing, Michigan @ Michigan State University – Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 6 – Ann Arbor, Michigan @ University of Michigan – Hill Auditorium

Nov. 8 – Highland Heights, Kentucky@ Northern Kentucky University – BB&T Arena

Nov. 9 – Akron, Ohio @ University of Akron – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 10 – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center

Nov. 12 – Baltimore, Maryland @ University of Maryland Baltimore County – UMBC Event Center

Nov. 13 – Petersburg, Virginia @ Virginia State University – Multi-Purpose Center

Nov. 15 – University Park, Pennsylvania @ Pennsylvania State University – Eisenhower Auditorium

Nov. 17 – Ithaca, New York @ Ithaca College – Athletics and Events Center

Nov. 19 – Lowell, Massachusetts @ University of Massachussetts – Tsongas Arena

Nov. 20 – Providence, Rhode Island @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Nov. 21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Met Philadelphia