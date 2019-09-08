Mick Jagger Blasts Donald Trump for Environmental Record

Mick Jagger's first movie in 11 years, The Burnt Orange Heresy, premiered at the Venice Film Festival last night (Sept. 7). During a panel discussion with the rest of the cast, the Rolling Stones frontman found himself blasting President Donald Trump for his environmental record.

As reported by the Huffington Post, activists were protesting climate change in proximity to the festival and Jagger was asked for his opinion on the subject. “I’m absolutely behind that," he said. "I’m glad they’re doing that because they’re the ones that are going to inherit the planet.”

"We are in a very difficult situation at the moment," he added, "especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place — that perhaps were just about adequate ... have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are all being wiped out. The U.S., which should be the world leader in environmental control, has lost that and has decided to go the other way.”

Jagger's co-star Donald Sutherland then joined in. “Mick is right when he said the reforms that were instituted during the Obama administration were barely adequate," he said, "and now they’re being torn apart. It’s the same in Brazil, and they will be torn apart in England.”

“When you’re my age, when you’re 85 years old and you have children and grandchildren," he continued, "you will leave them nothing if we do not vote those people out of office in Brazil, in London, in Washington. They are ruining the world. We have contributed to the ruination of it, but they are ensuring it.”

But Jagger was able to pivot the political discussion back towards The Burnt Orange Heresy, which is set in Italy and centers around a plot to steal an expensive piece of art. He noted that it was about “fake[ness] and truth ... so it is part of this modern dialogue. We are going through a very strange time. You know you are living in it but you don’t know what is going to happen at the end.”