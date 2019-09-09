Boil Water Advisory Still In Effect For Clark Mills Residents

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority is still encouraging residents in Clark Mills to boil their water.

Following a water main break on Seneca Turnpike Saturday in the Town of New Hartford, several water customers were placed under a boil water advisory.

The impacted areas include Seneca Turnpike from Royal Meadows Drive to Clinton Street.

In Clark Mills the streets impacted are Clinton, Maple, Prospect, White, Rose Lane, Pratt Ave. and side streets, Main and all of Pheasant Run and Milgate Meadows.

The advisory will remain in effect until lab tests can show the water is free of contaminants.