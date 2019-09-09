Senator Griffo Wants To Make ‘Coasting’ In Left Lane A Violation

State Senator Joe Griffo is introducing legislation he says will curb coasting in the left lane of interstate highways.

The Deputy Minority Leader's law is the result of complaints he's received from constituents regarding motorists "coasting" in the left lane, not using it to pass other vehicles.

Griffo believes motorists who impede the flow of traffic by using the left lane for right lane purposes pose a safety risk.

Under the new law, drivers who use the left lane for one-and-a-half miles would be subject to a $50 fine for their first offense and $100 for any subsequent violations. No points would be added to the driver's license.

Griffo is hopeful that this legislation will discourage drivers from violating the law without punishing them too harshly.