Take a Chilling Journey on the Haunted Adirondack Railroad This Halloween

Take a chilling journey on the Haunted Adirondack Railroad as the train comes alive in a whole different way this Halloween.

Hear the tales of murder and crimes that left their ghostly imprints in our history on Adirondack Railroad's Haunted History Evening Excursion. Get off the train and enter the walking trail into the forest for a thrill tour like no other.

There are 4 trains to choose from - September 14th and 28th, October 12th and 19th. Tickets are $25 for the 2 hour trip. You're advised to arrive a half hour before the train pulls out of the Thendara Station at 7pm. Don't forget to bring a flashlight and bug spray.

Get more details at Adirondackrr.com.

Read more:

Listen to Tad & Polly in The Morning from 6AM to 9AM on Big Frog 104. Stream us live, listen on any Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or on the Big Frog 104