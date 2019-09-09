Syracuse now tied with Atlantic City and Las Vegas for the number of Sebastian Maniscalco comedy shows.

You must not be 'Bothered' by Sebastian Maniscalco as a fourth show might sell out in CNY. Yes, another 'You Bother Me' comedy show at had been added at the Landmark Theatre, Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the fourth show go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and the Landmark box office, with prices ranging from $39.75 to $99.75.

Billboard's “Comedian of the Year,” sold out five shows at Radio City Music Hall, and is called “comedy’s new superstar” by NBC News. In 2018, Sebastian Maniscalco had a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena and theatre shows; a best-selling memoir, Stay Hungry; and a role in Green Book, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

In 2019, the man dubbed “the comedian’s comedian” by People magazine shows no sign of slowing down. The same week in January that his Netflix original special, Stay Hungry, was released, he performed an astonishing four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, breaking the record for highest-grossing comedy event ever in North America. The year will also see Maniscalco’s performance—alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci—in Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated The Irishman on Netflix. All this in addition to the main event, the launch of a brand-new tour titled “You Bother Me.” [Sebastian Maniscalco]

